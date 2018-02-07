Local dentists helps hundreds of Kansans with free dental care

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) — Hundreds of dentists across the state will be heading to Hutchinson to help Kansans get free dental care.

The event is called Kansas Mission of Mercy. This is the 17th year of the event through the Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation.

It allows dentists, hygienists and others to volunteer their time and offer services to people in need. The reason why dentists are doing this is due to limited insurance coverage in the state, plus some employers don’t even offer dental insurance.

“There’s a lot of people out there that can’t afford dental services,” Larre Betsworth, dentist at Larre L. Betsworth DDS Family Dentistry said. “It allows us to go out in the community and provide a lot of care to people that would otherwise never get it. So it gives us an opportunity to kind of give back to our community.”

Anyone who walks through the doors of the clinic can get free services like oral surgery, a cleaning and fillings. Dentists said patients don’t have to worry about bringing dental records or proof of income. But there is something they would like you to bring.

“When the patients come, we want to make sure that they bring a list of their medications that they’re on,” Betsworth said. “It really helps us to be able to determine what procedures can be done.”

The clinic will be Friday and Saturday at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in the Sunflower Complex and Meadowlark Building in Hutchinson. Dentists will start working at 4:30 am until they see their last patient on Saturday.

If you’re a dentist or dental assistant and would like to volunteer in the clinic, call the Kansas Dental Association at 785-272-7360.