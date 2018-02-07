Local man receives award for good deed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local man is honored Wednesday for rescuing a woman from the freezing cold.

Clarence Irish received the Champion of Character award this afternoon.

It recognizes Shawnee County citizens who help improve health, safety and quality of life in the community.

Irish was clearing snow on the Shunga trails when he noticed an elderly woman on a bench.

He said he passed her before something told him to go back.

He discovered she was almost frozen.

“If you see something or feel that something isn’t right, especially when it’s this cold, to stop and verify that person, or that animal matter of fact is okay and to go on your instinct, go on your heart,” Irish said.

A different award was also given out to Miles Harris.

He received the Keys to Character award for demonstrating model citizenship, leadership skills and for encouraging his peers to do the same.