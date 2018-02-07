Muscular Dystrophy Association Camp moving from Kansas to Missouri

LINWOOD, Kan. (KSNT) — The Muscular Dystrophy Association is moving it summer camp from Tall Oaks Conference Center in Linwood, Kansas. Future camps will be held at Camp Barnabas in Purdy, Missouri. Some former campers are concerned by the move.

Kelsey Johnson said she was shocked to hear the MDA camp is leaving Kansas. She said the move could present a problem for campers who live several hours away from the new camp location.

“Because for many of them long drives are very uncomfortable, and just not doable,” Johnson said.

Johnson went to the camp for three years. She calls it a time of growth in her life.

“I started being more comfortable in my own skin, being more social; having a more positive outlook on life,” she said.

Her younger sister Gracie went to camp for seven years. Now she’s 17 and too old to go back. She said camp was always the best week of the year for her.

“Once camp is over, we count 52 weeks, and 30 weeks, and 20 weeks, and then one week,” she said. “We’re very excited about it.”

She said going to the camp was an opportunity to be with other kids who face similar challenges and to focus on having fun.

“When I’m there, and when probably everyone else is, we forget that we are in wheelchairs, because it’s just the joy and the happiness that we get from being there that we can just forget about it,” she said.

Kelsey Johnson has heard great things about Camp Barnabas in Missouri, but said it will be hard for campers to say goodbye to the facility they’ve come to know and love.

“Campers, if they give [Camp Barnabas] a chance, they could like it,” Johnson said. “I just think that it’s hard because they want to see the camp family stay together.”

The MDA said it’s moving the summer camp to Missouri in an effort to improve and grow. Last summer, 84 campers went to camp in Linwood .

With the new facility and two week long programs, the MDA is expecting about 120 kids this summer. Monica Meriwether of the Muscular Dystrophy Association said the new camp location will have the same all-accessible activities.

Kids will be able to enjoy things like the zipline, pool and archery. Meriwether said the new facility will help the MDA meet their goal of providing the best camp experience possible.