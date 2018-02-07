National Signing Day breakdown in NE Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday, February 7 is National Signing Day. Here’s an ongoing list of area athletes who have signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
Local athletes:
Will White – Fort Hays State football
Taegan Schoenfeld – Fort Hays State football
Tyler Cummings – Fort Hays State football
Freeman Greene – Washburn football
Zach Cummings – Washburn football
Jacob Glendinning – Washburn football
Jack Hamilton – Washburn football
Davante King – Washburn football
Peyton Lane – Washburn football
Brent Peavler – Washburn football
Dane Terry – Washburn football
Cam Drake – Washburn football
Dexton Swinehart – Emporia State football
Xavier Cason – Emporia State football
Joseph Stout – Emporia State football
Peyton Baldwin – Emporia State football
Jonathan Olsson – Kansas State football
Carlos Emanual – Kansas State football
Tucker Kimball – Kansas State football
Trevor Henning – St. Mary football
C.J. Lowery – St. Mary football
Alan Bojorquez – St. Mary football
Tre’Vaughn Ringer – Butler County Community College football
Chris Ellis – Butler County Community College football
Cade Holmes – Butler County Community College
DeShawn Hanika – Butler County Community College football
Dawson Delforge – Butler County Community College football
Kenson Anderson – Coffeyville Community College football
Kenny Stewart – Coffeyville Community College basketball
Nik Grubbs – Hutchinson Community College football
Conner Lierz – Hutchinson Community College football
Kelly Lemke – Omaha soccer
Macy Decker – Fort Hays State soccer
Alair Love – John Brown soccer
Brandon Vega – Concordia football
Mason Slusher – Doane football
La’Shai Clark – Neosho County Community College basketball
Tate Petrie – Ottawa football
Josh Boyd – Truman State football
Carson Haldeman – Friends University
Angelo Plakio – Baker football
Isaac McBroom – Benedictine football
This list will be updated throughout the day as announcements are reported to KSNT.