National Signing Day breakdown in NE Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday, February 7 is National Signing Day. Here’s an ongoing list of area athletes who have signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Local athletes:

Will White – Fort Hays State football

Taegan Schoenfeld – Fort Hays State football

Tyler Cummings – Fort Hays State football

Freeman Greene – Washburn football

Zach Cummings – Washburn football

Jacob Glendinning – Washburn football

Jack Hamilton – Washburn football

Davante King – Washburn football

Peyton Lane – Washburn football

Brent Peavler – Washburn football

Dane Terry – Washburn football

Cam Drake – Washburn football

Dexton Swinehart – Emporia State football

Xavier Cason – Emporia State football

Joseph Stout – Emporia State football

Peyton Baldwin – Emporia State football

Jonathan Olsson – Kansas State football

Carlos Emanual – Kansas State football

Tucker Kimball – Kansas State football

Trevor Henning – St. Mary football

C.J. Lowery – St. Mary football

Alan Bojorquez – St. Mary football

Tre’Vaughn Ringer – Butler County Community College football

Chris Ellis – Butler County Community College football

Cade Holmes – Butler County Community College

DeShawn Hanika – Butler County Community College football

Dawson Delforge – Butler County Community College football

Kenson Anderson – Coffeyville Community College football

Kenny Stewart – Coffeyville Community College basketball

Nik Grubbs – Hutchinson Community College football

Conner Lierz – Hutchinson Community College football

Kelly Lemke – Omaha soccer

Macy Decker – Fort Hays State soccer

Alair Love – John Brown soccer

Brandon Vega – Concordia football

Mason Slusher – Doane football

La’Shai Clark – Neosho County Community College basketball

Tate Petrie – Ottawa football

Josh Boyd – Truman State football

Carson Haldeman – Friends University

Angelo Plakio – Baker football

Isaac McBroom – Benedictine football

This list will be updated throughout the day as announcements are reported to KSNT.