NET Reach leaving Hi-Crest, Rescue Mission shifts focus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than four years, The Topeka Rescue Mission’s NET Reach initiative is leaving Hi-Crest.

NET Reach came into Hi-Crest in 2013, as a beacon of hope for a community that faces poverty, crime and immense challenges.

Topeka Rescue Mission Executive Director Barry Feaker tells KSNT News they will be leaving Hi-Crest and NET Reach will be transformed into a program under their Restore Hope branch, which focuses on combating human trafficking.

Feaker said they will also be looking to focus on some of the other at risk parts of Topeka.

“Sometimes it’s hard to let go of something, but we’re willing to let go of Hi-Crest in order that it becomes even better than we were doing it,” said Feaker.

He said North, Central and East Topeka are all possibilities.

“We need to examine it, see how we can really do this in another neighborhood and throughout the community, and maybe now it’s time to move on to the next community,” he said.

As one door closes, another one opens.

This spring, the brand new Hi-Crest campus of Fellowship Bible Church is moving into the old Avondale East School, where NET Reach and other programs currently reside.

Lead Pastor “Johnathan Sublet said he’s looking forward to changing the way people view Hi-Crest.

“I get to witness valuable, gifted people, living life together, doing great things in each others lives and in their community, transforming their community, and I just get to shout to the world, hey look at what’s going on here,” said Sublet.

Sublet said he even bought a house in the neighborhood. He said he looks forward to bringing businesses, jobs and programs into the neighborhood.

The church’s first service will be March 18. The official launch will take place on Easter Sunday.