Procter & Gamble closing Kansas plant, affecting 280 workers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Procter & Gamble says it is closing its plant in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2020.

Company officials told about 280 full-time employees of the decision on Wednesday.

The Kansas City Star reports the company plans to transfer production of its Our Dish Care business from Kansas City to its plant in Tabler Station, West Virginia. The West Virginia plant will also absorb jobs from the company’s Iowa City, Iowa, plant, increasing the workforce in West Virginia from 700 to 900.

Procter & Gamble said it will negotiate with the local labor union to help employees during the transition.

The Kansas City plant was built in 1905. Its products include Dawn, Gain, Ivory and Joy hand and dishwashing detergents.