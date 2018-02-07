Sean Snyder thanks fans for support after loss of son

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Sean Snyder, football associate head coach/special teams coordinator at K-State, posted a tweet Wednesday, thanking those who have reached out to him after the death of his son, Matthew.

In the tweet, Snyder said, “Wanda and I want to share our deepest thanks for the Love, Thoughts and Prayers that so many of you have shared with our family.”

The post comes less than a month after the death of Matthew.

Snyder added, “He always had a big heart, a desire to help others, and to have fun. We will forever miss him.”

Matthew was 22 years old.