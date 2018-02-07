Sheriff’s office looking for suspect near Montara neighborhood, 2 local schools increase security

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two schools in southern Shawnee County have increased security while officials look for a suspect who ran while being served a warrant.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said they went to serve the warrant at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Montara neighborhood when the suspect ran.

Both Pauline South and Pauline Central are in what is called a “lock-in” where nobody is allowed outside. A spokesperson with Auburn-Washburn School District said students are usually let out at 3:45 p.m. however if they are not given the clear by that time, students will not be allowed to leave.

The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the public at this time.