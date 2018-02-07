Sheriff’s office looking for suspect near Montara neighborhood, 2 local schools increase security

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two schools in southern Shawnee County have increased security while officials look for a suspect who ran while being served a warrant.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said they went to serve the warrant at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Montara neighborhood when the suspect ran.

Both Pauline South and Pauline Central are in what is called a “lock-in” where nobody is allowed outside. A spokesperson with Auburn-Washburn School District said students are usually let out at 3:45 p.m. however if they are not given the clear by that time, students will not be allowed to leave.

The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s