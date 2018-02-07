Firefighters battle northern Shawnee Co. house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews battled a house fire in northern Shawnee County Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the Silver Lake Fire Department.

The house is located in the 6400 block of NW 70th Street. That’s in the same area as the Bethel Community Church. First reports of the fire came in after 11:30 p.m. Firefighters were on scene for more than an hour to get the flames under control.

Information on whether or not anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out has not yet been released. Investigators are working to determine the cause.

The Soldier Township Fire Department was called in for assistance.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more information.