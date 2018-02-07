Super chilly weather before a brief Thursday warm-up

We’re tracking a super cold start to the day with actual air temperatures in the single digits! However, the north winds (between 5 and 10 mph) are stirring just enough to make things FEEL even colder. Believe it or not, but we had wind chills in the -10° temperature range this morning. Even after lunch time, those ‘feels-like temps’ will be in the single digits. In other words – get ready for a classic cold, early February day. Highs will flirt with the freezing mark, but 99% of today will stay below freezing, despite bountiful blue skies overhead. We’ve completely cleared things out since yesterday’s weak storm system rolled through. And, it’s those clear skies that allowed temps to plummet this morning! The sun’s energy will go into the ground today, trying to melt some of the snow. However, since temps will be staying below freezing (for the most part) today – the major melting process will have to wait until tomorrow.

Speaking of – get ready for fabulous weather on tap tomorrow! Who’s excited for 50° and wall-to-wall sunshine on Thursday?! We’re tracking a mini warm-up in store tomorrow and make sure you soak up the seasonably warm weather while we have it because the winter chill will be back again on…Friday. In other words – we’ll have ONE DAY where Mother Nature throws us a bone, before Old Man Winter brings cold weather and snow chances back into our neck of the woods! Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is climbing! It’s now up to 42°. We’ll be a solid 10° BELOW that seasonal standard today, but we’ll rise up to 10° ABOVE that average temp tomorrow! The roller coaster ride of temperatures certainly continues the rest of this week – as we get ready to tackle yet another snow chance by the weekend.

It’s still a bit too early to get cute about the weekend storm system, but the recent trend is looking colder and colder. What once looked like a rain/snow mix on Saturday, is now looking like plain old snow. This isn’t completely a lock though, because some computer models we trust are still showing the chance for ice on Saturday afternoon. There’s a lot at play here – from a tricky temperature forecast, to locking down the exact track of the weather-maker itself, even to how much snow we’re expecting. We’ll keep our eyes on things and hopefully start to answer some of those questions in the coming days. As it stands right now, plan on some wintry weather on Saturday, with some leftover snow showers possible on Sunday morning. The weather-maker looks like yet another quick-mover, so we’ll probably dry (and clear) things out pretty fast on Sunday. For what it’s worth – lows this weekend will be in the ‘teens,’ (plenty cold enough to support snow) while daytime temps hangout in the 20s and 30s. Next Monday is looking seasonal with more sunshine and a high around 40°, while yet another chance for snow lurks in Tuesday’s forecast. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert