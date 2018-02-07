Woman found holding her eyeballs outside South Carolina church

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) — A South Carolina woman was flown to a hospital after witnesses say she used her hands to gouge out her eyeballs.

Elizabeth Hiott was working inside South Main Chapel and Mercy Center when she heard someone yelling for her to call 911.

“It was across the street, and I could see blood, and could hear her screaming, and I realized something was wrong. Something was terribly wrong,” Hiott said. “I immediately called 911 and it almost felt like the 911 dispatcher didn’t even believe me. That’s how crazy it was.”

When Anderson County deputies and emergency medical crews got to the 19-year-old woman, witnesses said she fought against anyone trying to render aid. Eventually the woman was put on a stretcher and loaded into a medical helicopter.

Hiott said she’d seen the woman in some church services before and at some meals served there, but said the woman didn’t regularly come to the church.

A debriefing was held at the church to help those who witnessed what happened cope with what was seen.

“Prayer and community and family is what’s going to get us through this,” Hiott said.