2 arrested for meth in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people from Alabama were arrested in Riley County for multiple drug charges.

Stephon Hussey, 33, of Huntsville, Alabama, and Virgil Koppenheffer Jr., 37, of Moulton, Alabama, were arrested Wednesday evening near 10th St. and El Paso Ln. in Manhattan, just north of Fort Riley Blvd.

Both Hussey and Koppenheffer Jr. were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hussey was also booked for possession of marijuana.

Hussey was issued a bond of $7,000 and Koppenheffer Jr. was issued a bond of $6,000.