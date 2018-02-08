3 Doors Down guitarist’s family sues doctor over opioids

By Published:

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a longtime guitarist for the rock group 3 Doors Down is accusing an Alabama doctor of fueling the musician’s opioid addiction before he died of a drug overdose.

Authorities say 38-year-old Matthew Roberts was found dead in August 2016 in a hotel hallway outside Milwaukee, where he was to perform in a charity concert.

In a lawsuit filed recently in Alabama, Roberts’ family says Dr. Richard Snellgrove began prescribing high levels of opioids to the musician in 2006 and continued doing so until days before he died, a decade later.

Other defendants named in the lawsuit include Rite Aid pharmacies, which the family said failed to report Roberts’ suspected drug abuse.

Lawyers for Snellgrove and a representative of Rite-Aid didn’t immediately return phone and email messages Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s