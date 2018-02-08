Adopt-A-Pet: February 8, 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We have a bunch of adoptable pets for you to meet this week.

Let’s kick things off with Nick Foles. You may recognize his name…

“As you know, our puppies predicted the Super Bowl correctly, said Deb Watkins, of Helping Hands Humane Society. “And so this is Nick, he’s a three month old male Rottweiler, and he’s available for adoption.”

Nick Foles is a sweet young pup that just loves to explore and play. He’s a big fan of toys, like squeaky toys. No word yet on how good he is with a football though.

When he’s not being a ball of energy, he adores just getting to relax and being affectionate.

Nick Foles is looking to score big with a family that will give him his forever home.

Now say hello to Gabriel. Gabriel is a 2-year-old Pit Bull mix. He is a longer term resident of Helping Hands. He’s been looking for his forever home since last November.

Gabriel is another big fan of squeaky toys, but he’s not a fan of cats. Still, he just loves to play and make new friends.

The other great thing about Gabriel?

He has a sponsor buddy, so part of his adoption fee has already been covered.

Don’t worry, we didn’t forget about all of the cat lovers out there.

Meet Bernardo, he’s a 2-year-old black domestic short hair mix.

Bernardo is a loveable guy that will instantly come up to you for pets and snuggles. He’s a social cat. He loves to meow and get along great with other cats.

Overall, Bernado has such a friendly personality and should do well with everyone. Still, make sure to bring in the whole family first to make sure it’s a perfect match.