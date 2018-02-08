Crews fighting fully-involved house fire in northern Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are battling a fully-involved house fire in northern Shawnee County Thursday morning.

One woman escaped the burning home with no injuries, according to fire crews on scene.

First reports of a fire near HWY 24 and Menoken Rd. came in after 2:30 a.m.

Multiple fire agencies are responding to the fire.

Crews said the fire started in the garage and spread to the home. The said they’re currently in defensive mode because the structure collapsed.

They said there are no fire-hydrants nearby, so they’re having to get water from elsewhere.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Fire still going pic.twitter.com/yIP7ZSymXR — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) February 8, 2018

Fire happened a little before 3am. pic.twitter.com/6WJRHmdD8H — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) February 8, 2018

House fire at Menoken and Sun Valley near HWY 24 in North Topeka. One person was inside and got out safely. More info coming soon. pic.twitter.com/GEErLTqkpp — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) February 8, 2018