Driver taken to hospital after striking fence in Nemaha County

BERN, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Nemaha County.

Shanon Don Schurman, 43, of Bern, was heading east on K-71 in a 2011 Dodge 1500, when he left the roadway to the south striking a culvert and barbed wire fence.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning just after 10:30 about two miles west of Bern, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Schurman was taken to Seneca Hospital with possible injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports he was not wearing a seat belt.