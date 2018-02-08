Gorgeous weather today leads us into a wintry weekend

We’re tracking much milder weather on tap today! Who’s excited for 50° and wall-to-wall sunshine?! Be sure to soak up the seasonably warm weather while we have it because the winter chill will be back again…tomorrow. In other words – we’ll have ONE NICE DAY (today), before Old Man Winter brings cold weather and snow chances back into our neck of the woods! Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is climbing! It’s now up to 43°. We’ll be about 10° ABOVE that average temp today, but by tomorrow – we’re back to the 20s and 30s! The early February weather roller coaster ride certainly continues as the weekend approaches – Saturday looks like the coldest day of the next week!

It’s still a bit too early to get cute about the weekend storm system, but the recent trend is looking colder and colder. What once looked like a rain/snow mix on Saturday, is now looking like plain old snow. This isn’t completely a lock though, because some computer models we trust, are still showing the chance for ice on Saturday afternoon. There’s a lot at play here – from a tricky temperature forecast, to locking down the exact track of the weather-maker itself, even to how much snow we’re expecting. We’ll keep our eyes on things and hopefully start to answer some of those questions in the coming days. As it stands right now, plan on some wintry weather on Saturday, with some leftover snow showers possible on Sunday morning. The best chance for accumulating snow will be along/north of I-70, as this storm system dives our direction out of Nebraska. It will be yet another quick-mover, so we’ll probably dry (and clear) things out pretty fast on Sunday. For what it’s worth – lows this weekend will be in the ‘teens,’ (plenty cold enough to support snow) while daytime temps hangout in the 20s and 30s. Next Monday is looking seasonal with more sunshine and a high around 40°, while yet another chance for snow lurks in Tuesday’s forecast. Stay tuned.

It’s worth mentioning that the recent wrath of winter might be losing its grip, as we get closer to Valentine’s Day. Every lover’s favorite holiday is already next Wednesday and temps will be in the lovable middle/upper 40s. Longer range computer models are swelling with quieter weather by the middle/later stages of next week too. That means we can expect plenty of sunshine to go around with the warming weather. That’s not to say we’re done with snow chances, after we get past next Tuesday – but the persistent cold snaps and 1-3″ snow might be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert