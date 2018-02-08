Judge grants stay for Kansas professor facing deportation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A judge has granted a stay for a Lawrence professor who was detained by immigration agents. 

The stay was granted to Syed Jamal Wednesday night, according to his attorney. The chemistry professor and father of three faced deportation after his arrest in Lawrence in late January. 

KSHB-TV reports ICE officers picked Jamal up from the Platte County jail Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. 

In the days after Jamal’s arrest, in which ICE officers took him into custody in front of his children outside his Lawrence home, lawmakers on both sides of the state line and tens of thousands of citizens reached out to show support.

petition for the “well-respected scientist and community leader” drew more than 54,000 signatures opposing his deportation as of Thursday morning. 

