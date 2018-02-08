Juvenile suspect involved in multiple Topeka robberies arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A male juvenile suspected of being involved in multiple robberies in Topeka has been arrested.

Topeka police announced Thursday the suspect was booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on six counts of aggravated robbery in relation to multiple aggravated business robberies over the last several months.

The robberies include two in July 2017 at the Murphy’s Express located off Wanamaker, the Kwik Shop located at SW 21st and Belle in September and November 2017 and the China Express near downtown Topeka on January 8, 2018.