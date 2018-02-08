Next snow chance on Saturday; cold wind Friday

Futuretrack projections for Saturday, February 8.

What We’re Tracking:

  • Cold front moves through tonight
  • Much colder tomorrow
  • Snow for Saturday into Saturday night

Another Arctic cold front will push through tonight and turn the wind back to the north. That will usher in much colder air with morning temperatures in the lower 30s, but falling into the upper 20s through the day. Wind chills will likely be in the 10s if not single digits for much of Friday under a mostly cloudy sky.

However, the main concern looks to be a winter storm system taking shape on Saturday. Right now, there a fair amount of agreement that snow looks likely from midday Saturday through late Saturday night, but amounts remain a bit uncertain.

The storm will move out by early Sunday with sunshine returning and highs rebounding into the lower 30s Sunday afternoon.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

