Northern Shawnee County house fire reported as suspicious

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews battled a fully-involved house fire in northern Shawnee County Thursday morning.

One woman escaped the burning home with no injuries, according to fire crews on scene.

First reports of a fire near Highway 24 and Menoken Rd. came in after 2:30 a.m.

Multiple fire agencies including the Topeka Police Department, AMR, Westar Energy, Silver Lake Fire Department and the 190th Air National Guard Fire Department responded to the fire.

Crews said the fire started in the home and spread to the garage. They said they’re currently in defensive mode because the structure collapsed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, however circumstances are suspicious.

The structure and contents are reported to be a total loss. The estimated amount of damage is unknown at thsi time.

No working smoke alarms were reported.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Crews in defensive mode with the fire. They don't have fire hydrants in this rural area so fighting flames is more challenging. pic.twitter.com/ktGCHXgGdO — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) February 8, 2018

Fire has moved to the basement of the home. The garage also caught on fire. pic.twitter.com/tMpbLgDmKC — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) February 8, 2018

Fire still going pic.twitter.com/yIP7ZSymXR — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) February 8, 2018

Fire happened a little before 3am. pic.twitter.com/6WJRHmdD8H — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) February 8, 2018

House fire at Menoken and Sun Valley near HWY 24 in North Topeka. One person was inside and got out safely. More info coming soon. pic.twitter.com/GEErLTqkpp — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) February 8, 2018