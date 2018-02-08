Professor facing deportation from Kansas gets temporary stay

ABC News

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A chemistry professor living in Kansas who faced imminent deportation to Bangladesh has been granted a temporary stay.

Lawyers representing 55-year-old Syed Ahmed Jamal announced Thursday that a judge issued the temporary stay.

Jamal teaches at Park University in Missouri. He was arrested Jan. 24 at his home in Lawrence, Kansas. He arrived legally in the U.S. in 1987, but after pursuing a doctorate degree, he overstayed his visa.

Since his visa expired, he has been allowed to stay in the U.S. and report regularly to immigration authorities. He and his Bangladeshi wife have three children who are American citizens.

Jamal’s arrest caused a public outcry. It wasn’t immediately clear how long his temporary stay would be valid.

