TFD says mobile home fire ‘suspicious’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple fire agencies fought a mobile home fire in northern Shawnee County Thursday morning.

According to the Topeka Fire Department’s Investigations Unit the cause of the fire is still undetermined, but they say circumstances are suspicious.

One person escaped uninjured from inside the home.

TFD says the origin of the fire was likely near the wooden front porch. They say the fire consumed the mobile home, which collapsed into the basement and spread partially into an open carport to the south.

The structure and everything inside is considered a total loss.

Firefighters say there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.

Fire agencies from Silver Lake, Soldier Township, and Topeka responded. The 190th Air National Guard Fire Department responded to the fire as well and brought a water tanker truck.