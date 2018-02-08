Two TPD officers who shot Dominique White off of administrative leave

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The two Topeka police officers who shot and killed Dominique White are no longer on administrative leave.

Officers Justin Mackey and Michael Cruse were placed on paid leave September 28th after White’s death. Their leave ended Wednesday, February 7th.

White was shot and killed by the two Topeka Police officers on Sept. 28 when they said he reached for a gun while running from them.

A review conducted by TPD’s Professional Standards Unit showed that Officer Cruse and Officer Mackey, were within the parameters set forth in the Department’s “Use of Force” policy.

District Attorney Mike Kagay cleared the two officers of any pending charges on Dec. 28.

The City of Topeka is not saying whether the officers have returned to their previous duties or to other duties.