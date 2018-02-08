USOC wants full investigation before deciding CEO’s future

By EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer Published: Updated:

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) Leaders of the U.S. Olympic Committee say they have no plans to part ways with CEO Scott Blackmun and will wait for results from an independent investigation into the federation’s handling of sex-abuse complaints from gymnasts before making any major moves.

Chairman Larry Probst used the USOC’s traditional pre-Olympics news conference Friday to apologize to the hundreds of gymnasts abused by Larry Nassar, who served as a doctor for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team.

Testimony from more than 150 gymnasts has sparked several calls for Blackmun’s resignation.

Probst says he felt Blackmun ”did the right things at the right time” regarding sex-abuse complaints he knew about.

Probst also says the USOC is conducting a review that could result in changing the way it oversees national governing bodies, such as USA Gymnastics.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s