WATCH: Florida recruit’s choice seems to disappoint mom

PENSACOLA (AP ) — Pensacola Escambia wide receiver Jacob Copeland’s mother didn’t seem all that thrilled with his college decision.

Copeland was surrounded on national signing day Wednesday by several people, most of whom were either wearing Alabama gear or Tennessee gear. Seated to his right was his mother, wearing an Alabama sweatshirt and a Tennessee knit hat.

As soon as Copeland grabbed a Florida hat and announced he would play for the Gators rather than Alabama or Tennessee, Copeland’s mother left the table.

Copeland says that he felt most welcome at Florida among his three finalists, adding “I couldn’t go with my mom, I wanted to go with my heart.”

Copeland’s mother was later seen hugging her son and supporting him.