YMCA suspect arrested again after police identify 3-year-old victim in second case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man charged with raping a child at the Downtown Wichita Y is back in jail.

Caleb Wayne Gaston was arrested Wednesday evening in Derby on a charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. During a police briefing, police said the new case involves a 3-year-old female victim.

“Wichita Exploited and Missing Child Unit detectives have identified a 3-year-old female victim in a child sex crime at the Downtown YMCA,” said officer Charley Davidson.

Gaston is charged with raping the child Jan. 29 at the Downtown Y. Gaston, who worked for the YMCA since 2013, bonded out of jail Tuesday before being arrested again on the new charge. The second case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for possible charges.

“This is an ongoing case. This is very concerning to us. Obviously, concerning to the YMCA as well. We continue to investigate,” Davidson added.

Police said if you have suspicions that your child was sexually assaulted, you are asked to call the Wichita Exploited and Missing Child Unit at 316-660-9494.

Gaston was fired from a church preschool last year after a complaint about inappropriate touching. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment concluded the allegation was not substantiated.

YMCA president and CEO Ronn McMahon said new procedure will notify officials every day if any staff, member, guest or participant is on the sex offender registry. McMahon said Gaston underwent a background check but child abuse registries don’t indicate a problem unless formal charges are filed.