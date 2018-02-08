Wichita YMCA rape suspect arrested again

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man charged with raping a child at the Wichita Downtown Y is back in jail.

On Thursday morning, booking records with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department show Caleb Wayne Gaston was arrested on a charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Gaston is charged with raping the child Jan. 29 at the Downtown Y. Gaston, who worked for the YMCA since 2013, bonded out of jail Tuesday before being arrested again Wednesday.

Gaston was fired from a church preschool last year after a complaint about inappropriate touching. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment concluded the allegation was not substantiated.

YMCA president and CEO Ronn McMahon said new procedure will notify officials every day if any staff, member, guest or participant is on the sex offender registry. McMahon said Gaston underwent a background check but child abuse registries don’t indicate a problem unless formal charges are filed.