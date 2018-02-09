1 dead after central Kansas crash

By Published:

KINSLEY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead after a fatal crash in central Kansas.

The accident happened in the town of Kinsley Thursday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Michael Jones was driving in city limits when for unknown reasons left the roadway and went through three private yards. The car crossed over a sidewalk, struck a fence, and then crashed into a tree.

Jones was transported to the Edwards County Hospital. He was later pronounced dead. No one else was involved in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s