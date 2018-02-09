21-year-old Topeka man in jail for gas station robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Topeka man was booked into the Shawnee County jail for robbing a northern Shawnee County gas station.

After investigating the robbery that took place earlier this week, Shawnee County detectives were able to list Mason J. Wages as the suspect in the incident.

On February 6, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported robbery at the Viking BP located at 4700 NW Hunters Ridge. When deputies arrived they were told a man standing 6’2″, thin build, early twenties, dressed in all black with his face covered, entered the store and demanded money.

The suspect did not show a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.