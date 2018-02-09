3 Topeka men involved in Lawrence triple-homicide will stand trial

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Topeka men accused of being involved in the triple homicide in Lawrence will stand trial.

Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson made the announcement Friday.

Anthony Roberts, Jr., 20, Ahmad Rayton, 22, and Dominique J. McMillon, 19 are all charged in the October 1 Massachusetts Street triple homicide.

Roberts is facing two counts of murder in the first degree, one count of murder in the second degree and one count of attempted murder in the second degree. If convicted of the first degree charges, Roberts could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

Rayton faces two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm. If convicted of second degree murder, he could face 55 to 247 months in prison. According to Branson, an actual sentence would depend on prior criminal history.

McMillon faces aggravated assault and battery charges. If convicted, he faces 11 to 34 months in prison. An actualy sentence would depend on prior criminal history.

A trial date was scheduled for May 14 and bond amounts remain unchanged.