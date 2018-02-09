Central Kansas town mourning death of head basketball coach

Related Coverage 1 dead after central Kansas crash

KINSLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kinsley-Offerle school district is in mourning after the head basketball coach died in a crash Thursday night.

The accident happened in the town of Kinsley.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Michael Jones was driving in city limits when for unknown reasons left the roadway and went through three private yards. The car crossed over a sidewalk, struck a fence, and then crashed into a tree.

Jones was transported to the Edwards County Hospital. He was later pronounced dead. No one else was involved in the crash.

The district has provided counselors for students. Friday night’s game will go on as planned but with a moment of silence to remember Coach Jones.