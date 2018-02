MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The city of Manhattan has tabled the idea of selling an Aggieville parking lot.

Developers offered the city $800,000 for the lot in order to build a courtyard by Marriott.

The city was then expected to invest that money into building a public parking garage in Aggieville.

But some commissioners were hesitant of the tax incentives written into the deal.

The city commission plans to look at a re-negotiated deal in March.