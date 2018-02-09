Dead body undetected for weeks inside impounded van

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – A dead body remained undetected inside a van in a police impound lot in Tennessee for seven weeks.

Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings explained that robbers opened fire on two men as they sat inside their car on December 18, 2017.

The 55-year-old passenger said a group of men approached their vehicle, trying to rob them. When they refused to comply in the robbery, the robbers opened fire.

The 47-year-old driver was shot multiple times while the passenger was not injured. Their vehicle was impounded as evidence in a crime.

Police initially said both victims said they were the only men inside the vehicle at the time of the crime.

However, when the driver came to reclaim the van on February 5, investigators found a decomposing body inside the vehicle.

“There is no explanation as to how the deceased victim remained in the vehicle without being detected,” Rallings said.