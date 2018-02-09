Emergency warning signs of flu sickness

By Published:
Dr. Doug Olson asks patient William Ness, 70, how he is feeling after his wife drove him to the emergency room and he was diagnosed with flu at Northside Hospital Emergency Room in Cumming, Ga., Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Olson says the hospital has been flooded with flu patients, prompting hospital crowding and shift changes to accommodate the traffic. (AP Photo/Robert Ray)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants people to be aware of the emergency warning signs of flu sickness that require immediate medical attention at the emergency room.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The CDC reaffirmed that most people with the flu have mild illness and do not need to seek medical care or antiviral drugs. They say if you get flu symptoms, you should stay home and avoid contact with other people, except to get medical care.

In the event that you do come down with flu-like symptoms, the CDC says there are some emergency warning signs that people need to be aware of.

They have put together the included graphic to educate people on when to head to the nearest emergency room.

Anyone experiencing any of the aforementioned symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

