Kansas boy falls through ice: ‘I could have died’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Haysville boy is sharing his message about ice safety after he fell through a frozen pond.

“Don’t do it at all. Don’t even try it,” said Laydon Jarrell.

Laydon, 11, said he, his cousin and his girlfriend were walking around their neighborhood after school on Wednesday when they decided to go play at an area pond.

“We saw the whole ice was frozen so we started messing around with the ice and the lake and I decided to go walk on it,” Laydon said.

The 6th grader said he first walked out on the ice. Video shows him giggling and scooting on the ice. Then, Laydon said he slipped.

“It was fast. I went to my side immediately and I slammed onto the ice and it broke,” he said. “In my mind, I was like is this the last thing I’m ever going to do is walk on ice? I didn’t even get to tell my mom I love her in person.”

Laydon’s cousin recorded the incident on her cell phone. The video shows Laydon fall then yell for help.

“I was trying to jump and crawl my way out, but I couldn’t,” he said.

Laydon eventually made his way to shore. He suffered a few bruises and scrapes to his leg, but is OK. However, he said the experience will stick with him.

“Scary to think that I could have died and not even tell anybody sorry if I have ever been mean to them,” Laydon said.

Laydon said he regrets his decision to play on the ice and he’s hopeful his story will prevent other kids from doing the same thing.