Local advocates express concern with KanCare

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Some advocates for people with developmental disabilities are upset with KanCare.

They’re pushing for a bill to remove some disability services out of the program.

Kansas mom Linda Lott and her 33-year-old son Mohammed joined dozens of families that went before lawmakers on Friday.

She said she has had issues with billing, timely responses and quick turnover under KanCare.

She wants long-term support for people with developmental disabilities, like her son, moved to local control.

Opponents of the bill said problems are improving and it’s too son to make a drastic change with no clear alternative plan.

Developmental Disability Services, known as IDD, have been a part of KanCare since 2013.

The bill has not yet been passed out of committee.