Local church hosts prom night for people with special needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local church is hosting a night people with special needs will never forget.

February 9 is prom night for more than 100 people. The event is called Night to Shine that more than 500 churches in the world participate in every year. For the first time, a church in Topeka, Grace Community Church, is participating.

Guests will come in on a red carpet, get their pictures taken by paparazzi and feel like a star. After that, they can get their hair and makeup done, have dinner and dance.

All of this leading up to the crowing ceremony.

“You are kings and queens,” Pastor at Grace Community Church, Louie Constantino said. “This is all about you tonight. It’s a night of the year for you, hopefully. We just want to honor you and let you have a good time.”

Prom is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is all made possible through a grant from the Tim Tebow Foundation.