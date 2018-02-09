Man involved in 2016 SE Topeka murder convicted to 5 felony counts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — De’Angelo M. Martinez was convicted to five felony counts on Friday, related to the 2016 shooting death of Brian Miller.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced at the end of the five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury returned a verdict of Guilty on all charged counts against Martinez, including: Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated (Off Grid Felony); Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Dwelling (Level 3 Felony); Aggravated Assault (Level 7 Felony); and Aggravated Endangering a Child (Level 9 Felony).

The shooting happened April 8, 2016 in the 2000 block of SE Echo Ridge in southeast Topeka.

When police arrived, they found Miller suffering from apparent gunshots. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The investigation into the shooting led to the arrest of Martinez and Christopher Patillo.

Martinez is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on May 4 and faces a life sentence for the homicide.

Patillo was previously convicted and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the homicide.