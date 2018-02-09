People with special needs party hard during Night to Shine

Related Coverage Local church hosts prom night for people with special needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds packed in to Grace Community Church in Topeka Friday night for the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine. The event was a prom for people with special needs.

“They get the royal treatment tonight with a crown and a tiara and they get their make up done and those kind of things,” said Lead Pastor Louie Constantino.

Constantino says the church accepted applications for more than 100 guests with special needs. He says they had to turn down more than 100 more guests because the church was too small.

Guests were given the royal treatment with limo rides, a photo booth, dinner and baloon animals.

Allison NIchols was excited to wear her prom dress from last year again.

“I love coming to anything, ” said Nichols. “I’m a social butterfly.”

Unlike a traditional prom each guest was crowned king and queen of the night.