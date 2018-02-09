Riley County Police department director to retire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police announced Friday that Department Director Brad Schoen will retire after 36 years of service.

Schoen began his career as a patrol officer on January 1, 1983 before being appointed to director on November 17, 2007.

He is the only person to be promoted through the ranks from a patrol officer to the director of the department, according to RCPD.

“I like the work. I have always liked the work. It was fun. For the first two years that I came to work, I didn’t even take vacation– it was so fun. And here we are now, 36 years later,” Schoen said.

Schoen will remain at RCPD as the director through the remainder of 2018. RCPD said the process to find a successor will begin immediately. The incoming director will be appointed in the next few months. Information on the hiring deadline and opportunities for people to give their input during the selection process will be discussed at the Law Board meeting on Tuesday, February 20 at noon.

RCPD said the position will be open to qualified internal and external candidates.