Shawnee Co. DA discusses position on stricter gun laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay discusses the initiatives he is working on to combat gun violence with KSNT News Morning Anchor Brittany Moore Friday morning.

According to Kagay, if someone has committed a violent offense in the past and they get caught with a gun they will only receive probation.

“Someone who has committed a violent offense in the past has no right, at all, to have a gun,” said Kagay. “That’s something they have given up. Just like the right to vote. The right to serve on a jury. And I want to be clear I’m not anti-gun. I own guns. I’m in favor of responsible gun ownership, but I am diametrically opposed to felons having guns. I believe that every time a felon is caught with a gun, on the state level, that should be a presumptive prison sentence.”

In 2017, Topeka Police seized 431 guns, according to the police department.