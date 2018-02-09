‘Sketchy’ drawing of Pennsylvania theft suspect actually leads to an ID

LANCASTER, Pa. – (KSNT) – Pennsylvania police were able to issue an arrest warrant for a man identified after a sketch of him circulated, and was mocked among social media users.

On Tuesday a witness drew an image of a suspected thief, who some investigators and veteran officers recognized the physical description for the theft suspect. Police said while the sketch provided by the witness may have appeared amateurish and cartoonish, it , along with the distinctive physical descriptors, helped jog the memory of at least one investigator to provide a potential suspect name.

The witness positively identified Hung Phuoc Nguyen, 44, as the suspect, who has not been located at this time.