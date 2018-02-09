‘Sketchy’ drawing of Pennsylvania theft suspect actually leads to an ID

By Published: Updated:
Pennsylvania police were able to identify Hung Phuoc Nguyen, left, as a suspect in a robbery after a sketch of him, right, circulated, and was mocked on social media. (Photos: Lancaster Bureau Of Police)

LANCASTER, Pa. – (KSNT) – Pennsylvania police were able to issue an arrest warrant for a man identified after a sketch of him circulated, and was mocked among social media users.

On Tuesday a witness drew an image of a suspected thief, who some investigators and veteran officers recognized the physical description for the theft suspect. Police said while the sketch provided by the witness may have appeared amateurish and cartoonish, it , along with the distinctive physical descriptors, helped jog the memory of at least one investigator to provide a potential suspect name.

The witness positively identified Hung Phuoc Nguyen, 44, as the suspect, who has not been located at this time.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s