Slight chance of snow north tonight, widespread chances for Saturday

Mainly cloudy conditions stick around for tonight, with a slight chance of snow for some. Snow could clip some of our northern areas, especially those along the Kansas-Nebraska border. If the snow does make it far enough south to cross over into Kansas, accumulations are expected to stay under an inch.

Otherwise, temperatures stay cold with overnight lows in the teens. Winds stay breezy out of the north at 10 to 15 mph. That will add that extra cold bite to the air, with subzero wind chills in place for Saturday morning.

A north wind at 10 to 20 mph sticks around throughout the day on Saturday. Couple that chilly breeze with little to no sunshine, and Saturday will not be a warm one. High temperatures will only get into the teens and low 20s, with wind chills stuck in the single digits and low teens.

Not only will it be cold for Saturday, but another round of snow is set to move in, as well. There is the slight chance of a few widespread flurries for Saturday morning, with some light snow showers possible for the northern areas. Otherwise, it will be a dry, but mainly cloudy morning.

The better chance of widespread, accumulating snow holds off until the afternoon into the evening. A widespread band of snow is expected to move in first for the northwestern areas, any time after 2 o’clock. This will gradually spread to the south and east. Still, the further south you are, the less chance you have of seeing any snow stack up during the daytime hours. The snow is expected to really spread across the region after sunset, and won’t start to push out until early Sunday morning.

Accumulating snow is likely out of this system, but there is still some uncertainty in the exact track. More and more signs are pointing to dry air being less problematic this time around, with good lift and saturation to help support snowflakes developing and making it to the ground. Still, wiggle room with the storm system’s track could tweak snowfall totals. Confidence isn’t at an all time high, but as of right now, the further north you are, the best chance of accumulating snow between 2 to 4 inches seems feasible. Locally higher pockets are possible, with some models suggesting more than 4 inches in the northeastern corner of the region. South of I-70 still has a chance of accumulating snow, but anything from a trace to 2 inches seems more likely.

Again, the snow chance is expected to taper off as Sunday morning unfolds. Even when the snow ends, it will still be a fairly cloudy start to the new week with morning temperatures in the teens. However, as morning turns to afternoon, the cloud cover will gradually start to decrease, as well. With some peeks of sunshine expected to return for Sunday, temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

Sunday marks the beginning of a gradual warm-up with 50 degree weather returning just in time for Valentine’s Day on Wednesday. Otherwise, much of the week looks to be dry beyond early Sunday, with another potential rain chance turning to snow for Thursday into Friday.