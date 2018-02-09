Wintry weather to start the weekend, heart-swelling warmth next week

We’re tracking Old Man Winter’s wrath across Northeast Kansas – just in time for the weekend. We hope you got a chance to enjoy yesterday’s beautiful weather (mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 50s) because it feels like a different season out there today. Our high temperatures occurred shortly after midnight (when temps were still in the 40s) and now it’s about a passing arctic cold front – crashing temperatures as it moves through our area. Those chilly temps won’t moving a whole lot today – expect a persistent daytime temperature around 30°. The skies won’t look that pretty either – strap in for a cloudy February day! As if the cold and cloudy weather wasn’t enough – of course the blustery north winds are back today too. It’s just going to be one of those days. We expect ‘feels-like temps’ to be in the ‘teens’ and 20s all day because of the brisk north wind gusts over 25 mph. If you can believe it – tomorrow is going to be even colder.

Get ready for yet another winter weather-maker moving through the Central Plains. The cold air and blustery north winds are here – now we wait on the snow. The computer models are still all over the place with Saturday’s snow-maker, but let’s talk about a few things we know right now. We have HIGH CONFIDENCE in snow falling on Saturday (afternoon/evening) and bitterly cold weather. Temps will be trapped in the ‘teens’ and 20s all day tomorrow. Gusty north winds will make those unseasonably cold temps FEEL even colder. Saturday’s wind chills will be in the single digits. In other words – it’s 100% going to be a wintry day. At this time, we have LOW CONFIDENCE in how much snow will fall. However, we are starting to gather clues as to where the BEST CHANCE is for the snow. Tomorrow’s weather-maker will be heading our direction from the north. That means it will already be snow in states like Nebraska before it reaches us. We’ll literally be able to watch this system move north-to-south across the Great Plains tomorrow – on MaxTrack Radar. That’s why it’s a safe bet to say – the best chance for snow on Saturday will be along/north of I-70. The northern half of the area will see the snow first and that’s where the heaviest, most organized snow bands will likely be. Things can absolutely change (as they did earlier this week) – and those variables will be the exact track of the storm system, how much dry air stays in place and the precise timing of the snow (after 5pm on Saturday). A way too early prediction at snowfall amounts brings a general 1-3 inches of snow to our area, with upwards of 4 or 5 inches to the north towns (place along/north of US-36). Stay tuned.

There could be a few leftover light snow showers on Sunday morning, but Saturday’s storm system will be another quick-mover. That means we dry things out and clear things out pretty quickly on Sunday. In fact, you can count on some chilly sunshine before the sun sets on our weekend. We don’t want to get anyone’s hopes too high – but next week is looking pretty spring-like, right down to THUNDERSTORM chances by next Thursday. Temps will swell into the lovable 50s on Valentine’s Day before those rain chances rumble into town later next week. The consistently cold weather looks to be over with (for now), but the temperature roller coaster ride is just beginning. Fasten your seat belts – lots of ups and downs in forecast over the next week!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as tomorrow’s snow-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert