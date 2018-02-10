1 person taken to hospital after car hits tree, splits in half

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to a hospital early Saturday morning after crashing his car into a tree.

It happened around 12:30 a.m., at SW 15th & Medford Ave, near Randolph Elementary School.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a car driven by Christopher Gallegos, 21, went off the road and hit a tree. The impact caused the car to split in half.

Capitol Police said Gallegos was ejected from the car, but was later up and walking around at the scene.

He was taken to Stormont Vail. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Speed was a contributing factor to the crash, according to Capitol Police. They are investigating at this time.