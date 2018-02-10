2 arrested after stealing car, crashing it early Saturday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police say two people are in custody after stealing a car, crashing it and attempting to run from the scene.

Topeka Police said a report of a stolen SUV came in just before 1:15 Saturday morning. An officer later saw the stolen car at a Kwik Shop in the Oakland neighborhood. According to police, the car took off as the officer was waiting for back-up to arrive.

Police said officers chased the car for about a minute, before losing sight of it. They later found it crashed into a telephone pole at NE Seward Ave & Lake St.

A man and woman in the car attempted to run away from the scene, police said. The two suspects were arrested and taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

Police said one firearm was taken from one of the suspects. No injuries were reported.