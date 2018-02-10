Bitterly cold start to Saturday before snow chances return

*A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 3 pm this afternoon, through 6 am Sunday morning, for Republic, Washington, Marshall, Cloud, Clay, and Ottawa counties.*

**A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6 pm this evening, through 6 am Sunday morning, for Nemaha, Brown, Riley, Pottawatomie, and Jackson counties.**

Light snow continues to move out of areas close to the Nebraska-Kansas border, and that’ll be the end of the snow chance for this morning. Otherwise, mainly cloudy conditions will be the case this morning. Not only that, but it will be a bitterly cold start to the day, as well. Subzero wind chills early this morning will gradually crack back into the positive single digits by lunch at noon.

Still, it will be a cold one throughout the day today. Regardless of when you head out today, you’ll want to bundle up. A north wind at 10 to 15 mph sticks around during the day. Couple that chilly breeze with little to no sunshine, and today will not be a warm one by any means. High temperatures will only get into the teens and low 20s, with wind chills stuck in the single digits and low teens.

Once we get into the afternoon past 2-3 o’clock, that’s when the leading edge of the widespread snow chance is expected to begin moving in to the northwestern areas. This snow is expected to slowly but surely spread to the east and south. Still, the further southeast you are, the better chance you have of not seeing of the accumulating snow during the daytime hours.

This evening into the early overnight hours will see that snow chance really become widespread across the region, before wrapping by daybreak on Sunday. Dry air limiting the amount of snow making it to the ground looks to be less problematic for today, but the exact track of this system does still have some wiggle room. With that mind, the exact location and amounts of snowfall in total could still easily change. Confidence isn’t at an all time high with this system because of that wiggle room with the track. Still, as of right now, higher amounts of 1 to 4 inches still looks to set up north of I-70, with lower totals of just a dusting to upwards of 2 inches feasible for areas to the south of I-70.

Main concerns with this snow will be reduced visibility within the snow bands, and slick spots developing by Sunday morning.

Again, the snow chance is expected to taper off as Sunday morning unfolds. Even when the snow ends, it will still be a fairly cloudy start to the new week with morning temperatures in the single digits and teens. However, as morning turns to afternoon, the cloud cover will gradually start to decrease. With some peeks of sunshine expected to return for Sunday, temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer with highs back in the 20s and low 30s.

Sunday marks the beginning of a gradual warm-up with 50 degree weather returning just in time for Valentine’s Day on Wednesday. Otherwise, much of the week looks to be dry beyond early Sunday, with another potential rain chance turning to snow for Thursday into Friday.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Christina Reis