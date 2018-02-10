Kansas Speedway officials seek help recovering stolen items

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Speedway officials are seeking information on who stole two trucks, a paint trailer and various tools last week from the speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that speedway officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Speedway President Patrick Warren says in a written release that he would also like people to “keep their eyes open in case anyone attempts to sell any of these items and to contact the police immediately.”

The items, which were stolen on Jan. 30, are worth as much as $100,000.

One of the trucks was abandoned and recovered. One still missing is a red 2001 Ford F250 that had a Kansas Speedway logo on the door.