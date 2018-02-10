Reg E Cathey, known for ‘House of Cards,’ dead at 59

By Published:
Reg E. Cathey, winner of an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for "House of Cards," poses at the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Governors Ball on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Emmy-winning actor Reg E. Cathey, best known for “House of Cards” and “The Wire,” has died.

Cathey died at age 59, according to a statement from Netflix published in numerous reports. No other details were given.

“The Wire” creator David Simon, announcing his death in a tweet on Friday, called him a “fine, masterful actor” and “delightful” person. Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock also tweeted tributes.

The Huntsville, Alabama native was known for his deep voice and down to earth characters. Cathey’s portrayal of barbecue joint owner Freddy Hayes in “House of Cards” brought him three Emmy nominations and one win, in 2015. His other credits included “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s